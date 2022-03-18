Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) PT at GBX 2,767.88

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,727.88 ($35.47).

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($45.02) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,061 ($39.80) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LON:ADM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,597 ($33.77). 1,298,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.19). The company has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,950.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,101.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 118 ($1.53) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones purchased 3,894 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.47) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($130,340.13). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($31.90) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($205,522.48).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

