Brokerages Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target at $66.46

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.99.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ING Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. 16,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,264. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

