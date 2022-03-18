Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Target Price at $1,889.05

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,689.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.39) to GBX 3,130 ($40.70) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 1,900 ($24.71) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 112,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,187. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

