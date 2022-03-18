Brokerages Set EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target at $155.44

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.