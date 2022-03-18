Brokerages Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) PT at $10.33

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.
HOOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
NASDAQ HOOK opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.