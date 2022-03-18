Brokerages Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) PT at $10.33

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 185,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 82,153 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 158,988 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

