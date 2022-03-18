Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Price Target at $280.37

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.05. 180,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.00. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.