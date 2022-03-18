Brokerages Set Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Price Target at $7.62

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK remained flat at $$5.32 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,596,984. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. Nokia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.