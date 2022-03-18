Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) PT at $71.20

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.20.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.87. 148,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.11. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $68.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,351,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.