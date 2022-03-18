Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Price Target at $85.46

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 893,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,022,988. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.