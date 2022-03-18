Brokers Offer Predictions for Udemy Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Udemy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million.
Udemy stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80. Udemy has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $32.62.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Udemy (Get Rating)
Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
