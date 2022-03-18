Brokers Offer Predictions for Washington Federal, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

