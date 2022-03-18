Brokers Set Expectations for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Cormark also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 155675 (BLD.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a fifty-two week low of C$49.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

