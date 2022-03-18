Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

