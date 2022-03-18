Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Down 2.9%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.74. 67,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,789,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,503,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 370,204 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,832,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.