Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,101,000 after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,548,000 after purchasing an additional 327,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,325,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,226,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 53,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

