BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$125.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOO. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.40.

Shares of DOO traded up C$2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$90.85. 108,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,132. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.88.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

