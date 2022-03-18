BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$125.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

BRP (TSE:DOOGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOO. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.40.

Shares of DOO traded up C$2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$90.85. 108,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,132. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.88.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BRP (TSE:DOO)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.