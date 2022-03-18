Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Sells $175,154.40 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BC opened at $90.02 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

