BSClaunch Market Cap Tops $46,640.42 (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $46,640.42 and $4,695.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.15 or 0.06968512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,598.43 or 0.99998333 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034050 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using US dollars.

