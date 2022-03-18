BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.17 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001789 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $57.17 million and $1.73 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.32 or 0.06913226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,457.36 or 1.00271939 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1,386.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00036867 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

