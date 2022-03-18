Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Gerry M. Murphy Acquires 5,000 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($104,876.46).

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,698.50 ($22.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of £6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,834.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,846.48. Burberry Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,534.50 ($19.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.48).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.66) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.10) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.43).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

