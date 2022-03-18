Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.00.
NYSE BURL opened at $199.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $357.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,770,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
