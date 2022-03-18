Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE BURL opened at $199.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,770,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.