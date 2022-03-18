Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,054.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $10.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,501.74. 1,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,646. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,509.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,712.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,375.63 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cable One by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 175,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,399,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Cable One by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

