Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.040 EPS.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $154.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,277. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

