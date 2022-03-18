CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. decreased their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CalAmp by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CalAmp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CalAmp by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 256,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $267.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.28. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

CalAmp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.