Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Director Carla C. Hendra Sells 3,261 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE CAL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.43.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 65.40% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1,687.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 78,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
