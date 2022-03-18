Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Director Carla C. Hendra Sells 3,261 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CAL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.43.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 65.40% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1,687.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 78,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

