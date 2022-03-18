Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.Caleres also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of CAL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,011. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $768.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 65.40% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

