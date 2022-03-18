Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,362 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $16.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.30. 22,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

