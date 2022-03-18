Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,703 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 1.5% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $7,879,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 614.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after buying an additional 97,935 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $11.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.85. 8,301,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.25. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.