Caliber Wealth Management LLC Takes $625,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,815 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $4,771,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive stock traded up 1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 43.36. 183,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,138,043. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 61.17. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 33.46 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 92.00.

Rivian Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.