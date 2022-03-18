Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.
NASDAQ CALT opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $33.19.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.
