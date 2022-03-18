Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

NASDAQ CALT opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.