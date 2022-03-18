Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.08. Camping World reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

