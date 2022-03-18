Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $155.56

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$155.56 and traded as high as C$161.59. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$161.22, with a volume of 807,653 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$155.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.82 billion and a PE ratio of 23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$156.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$155.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,766.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total transaction of C$1,244,781.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,016,826.07. Insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 over the last three months.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

