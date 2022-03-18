Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Novan, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Novan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.36) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.89).

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.04. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novan by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Novan in the second quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Novan by 14.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

