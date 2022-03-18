Capital CS Group LLC Has $246,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Capital CS Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. TNF LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 79,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,873,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHJ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,560. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37.

