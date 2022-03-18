Capital CS Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in Lam Research by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $9.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $535.35. 24,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $581.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

