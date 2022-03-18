Capital CS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,836 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. XPeng accounts for approximately 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in XPeng by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in XPeng by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPEV stock traded up $4.15 on Friday, hitting $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,409,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 6.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

