Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.01 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,429,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.