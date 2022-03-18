Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.64.
COF opened at $137.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $121.21 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.
In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.