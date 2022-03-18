Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $137.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $121.21 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.