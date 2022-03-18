CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 19,438 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,515,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,819,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after buying an additional 5,961,100 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,328,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,857,000 after buying an additional 3,264,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after buying an additional 2,844,496 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.