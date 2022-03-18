Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Capstar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Capstar Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

