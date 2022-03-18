Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) PT Lowered to $30.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of CARA opened at $12.17 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $650.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

