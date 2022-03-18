Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health’s diversified product portfolio and long-term supply agreements augur well. The company witnessed revenue growth in its Pharmaceutical in second-quarter fiscal 2022, which is impressive. Recent tie-ups also bode well. Per management, sustained growth in the Pharma segment, solid cash flow generation and capital deployment and progress toward its $750 million enterprise cost savings goal buoy optimism. A strong solvency position is added plus. Cardinal Health’s fiscal second-quarter results were better than expected. However, stiff competition and customer concentration are primary concerns. Weakness in the Medical segment is a woe. Contraction in gross margin remains a headwind. Over the past year, Cardinal Health has underperformed its industry.”

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.