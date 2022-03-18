Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRDL. assumed coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CRDL opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$122.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 11.29. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$6.19.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

