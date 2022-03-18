Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $415.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.16. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

