Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CPRX stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $7.39. 1,471,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

