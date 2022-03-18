Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 6,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,135,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 107,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 24,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.58. The stock had a trading volume of 72,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.88. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

