CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $176.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $154.53 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

