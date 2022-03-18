CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CDW by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,063,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $176.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $154.53 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.80. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

