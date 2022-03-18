Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $9,390,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 292,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 252,718 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cellectis by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 120,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

