Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CEY stock opened at GBX 90.44 ($1.18) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.08. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86.

CEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 108 ($1.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.55).

In other news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($32,808.84).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

